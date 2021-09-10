Family pension for dependents: Income ceiling increased to Rs 9K/month

Kolkata: The Bengal government has decided to increase the income ceiling for entitlement of family pension for "dependents" to Rs 9,000 per month.



The question of raising the income ceiling of mother or father and unmarried or widowed or divorced daughter beyond 25 years was under active consideration of the state government for the past few months.

This came after the revision of pay and allowances and pension or family pension of the state government employees and pensioners respectively on the recommendations of the sixth pay commission.

The hike in the income ceiling for entitlement of family pension for "dependents" has come into effect from Wednesday

onward.

According to the experts the decision would help more people to get the benefits of family pension and it would be immensely helpful for a large section of people during the trying time of Covid pandemic.

Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the decision, president of Senior Citizens' Forum and Pensioners' Welfare Association Manoj Chakraborty said: "I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the state government for taking the step forward keeping the present situation

in mind".