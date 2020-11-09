Family of five, including 2 children, found dead in South Dinajpur

Kolkata/Balurghat: Mystery shrouds over the death of five persons of a family including two children on Sunday morning at Tapan in South Dinajpur.



The deceased persons were identified as Anu Barman (33), his mother Ulubala Barman (60), wife Mallika Barman (26) and two daughters Beauty Barman (10) and Snigdha Barman (6). Among them Anu's body was found hanging whereas other four bodies having several stab injuries were found lying on the floor inside the house. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal has ordered for a magisterial inquiry.

Anu and his family lived with his mother Ulubala who was a cancer patient. Since past few days, he used to go to the agricultural land for harvesting. He had also engaged few labourers for the purpose. On Saturday there was a family function which is considered to be a ritual during harvesting season.

On Sunday morning the labourers arrived at Anu's house and called him but nobody responded. When they entered the house saw Anu was hanging from ceiling and other family members were lying in a pool of blood.

Immediately Tapan police station was informed. Later a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Md. Nasim went to the spot and started a probe. After preliminary investigation, cops came to know that Anu, was in depression as he was suffering from cancer and a huge amount of money is being spent for her treatment. He had been to Bengaluru for treatment earlier.

Recently Anu had sold a piece of land to collect money his treatment. Over the issue he was reportedly depressed. Police suspect that Anu might have killed the four of his family members and then committed suicide.

Locals and the relatives have, however, claimed that all of his family members were brutally murdered for property. Anu's sister-in-law Anita Barman said: "I called my elder sister on Saturday night. There was a family function at the house and a special dinner was arranged as she informed me. In the morning I received the information that all of them were found dead. They were being murdered and a proper police investigation will reveal the truth."

Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said: "the police team reached the spot and found that the four female persons were lying in the house with grievous cut injury and one male person was found hanging with a nylon rope. It appeared that Anu killed his family members and committed suicide. We are investigating the case from all angles."