Family of doc supporting TMC manhandled in Tripura

Kolkata: House of a renowned doctor in Tripura was ransacked and his family members were manhandled by a group of miscreants allegedly backed by a BJP minister of the state.



The incident has triggered outrage across the political spectrum in Bengal. Trinamool Congress-minded doctor was attacked as one of his relatives had met Youth Trinamool Congress general secretary from Bengal Sayani Ghosh, alleged Trinamool Congress.

It was learnt that Ghosh met the nephew of the doctor. This is why the BJP backed goons attacked the house of the victim Dr Bikash Roy.

It was alleged that a group of around 20-25 goons stormed into his house at Mohanpur and unleashed atrocities for a few minutes.

The younger brother of the doctor and his wife were heckled by the goons.

More than 70 people joined Trinamool Congress during a rally at Agartala on Tuesday. Roy's nephew went to the rally to see Sayani Ghosh and that is why the goons launched an attack, alleged Trinamool Congress.

It was also alleged that a medicine shop of the doctor's brother was forcibly shut by the goons and took away the key.

They were threatened that they would have to go to one minister to get the key to the medicine shop.

Subal Bhowmick, a Trinamool Congress leader and former MLA alleged that the BJP had given instructions to its cadres that they should attack those coming to the state from Bengal in 'Talibani fashion'.

Sayani Ghosh had earlier alleged that she was not given food in the hotel where she had stayed. Initially the hotel authorities had given consent to allow food from outside but later they said that no political discussions cannot be held inside the hotel premises.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress youth leaders Sudip Raha, Jaya Dutta and Debanshu Bhattacharya were injured after their vehicles were allegedly attacked with bricks and stones by miscreants owing allegiance to the BJP at Ambassa in Dhalai district of Tripura.

The incident came within days after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked.

The youth leaders were on their way to attend a party programme when the two vehicles in which they were travelling were stopped by blocking the road with trucks.

Following this, bricks and stones were hurled indiscriminately.

Sudip sustained head injuries and the vehicle was ransacked.

As the Trinamool Congress youth leaders started protesting on the road, the police stood there as mute spectators and allegedly made no attempt to take Raha and Dutta to the hospital even after they suffered bleeding injuries.