Family of brain dead man donates his organs
KOLKATA: Family members of a 49-year-old man, a resident of Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas have decided to donate the organs after the latter was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Kolkata. The patient was admitted to the hospital three days with various ailments.
Organs were retrieved from the brain dead patients on Thursday. Heart was retrieved and taken to another private hospital. One kideney was taken to the SSKM Hospital while another kidney and liver will be transplanted at the hospital where the patient was declared brought dead. Cornea has been sent to a private eye hospital.
It may be mentioned here that family members of a 10 year old girl who died after prolonged suffering from brain stem glioma donated her body to SSKM Hospital for medical research in last month. The number of body dontion has increased in the state. The process was however affected in the past two years due to Covid. Constant awareness campaigns conducted by the state Health department at both the government-run and private hospitals have started yielding results as the state has seen a spur in organ transplants as well.
