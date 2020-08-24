Family members of 44-yr-old brain-dead patient agree to donate his organs

Kolkata: Family members of a 44-year-old brain-dead patient have agreed to donate his organs. A private hospital at Mullickbazar will retrieve various organs from the brain dead patient Amit Kumar Ghosh (44) late on Sunday night.



Kidneys and skin would be transported to the SSKM hospital while lungs and liver would be taken to the KIMS Hospital Hyderabad. Cornea would be taken to private eye hospital in the city.

Green corridors would be facilitated by the city police for transporting the organs to the SSKM and a private eye hospital and also to the airport. Ghosh was a resident of Dakshineswar and he was admitted to the hospital with a brain tumor three days ago. The patient was announced brain dead on late Saturday night.