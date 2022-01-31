Family members donate body of Omicron victim to hosp for study

KOLKATA: Family members of an 89-year-old man, who was infected with Omicron and later died in a hospital donated his body to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for research.



The family members have donated the body with an aim to help the medical professionals find out how the Omicron variant affects the human body.

Nirmal Chandra Das, the victim who was a resident of New Town, had been admitted to Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) as he was suffering from cancer. He was found Covid positive with the Omicron variant.

Das had expressed his desire to donate his body for medical research.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has taken up the pathological postmortem on the body.

RG Kar Medical College had earlier performed a series of clinical postmortem on those who died of Covid.

The forensic medicine department has carried out a detailed research on this and submitted the report to the state health department.

The research may turn extremely handy for the international researchers working on Covid as well as it would open scopes for comparative studies. The findings of the pathological postmortem reports will help researchers to find out how the virus affects the patients and organs are damaged.