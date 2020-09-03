Family lodges plaint of negligence against hosp

BALURGHAT: A 13-year old boy died of alleged medical negligence at Balurghat hospital. The family members of the deceased Jayanta Pahan have lodged a written complaint to the concerned hospital authority seeking justice.



On Monday, Jayanta was taken to Balurghat hospital by his family members due to fever and breathing problems. The attending doctor had prescribed some medicines and released him without admitting him. He fell ill on the way returning home. He was rushed to hospital again. He died a little later.

Immediately after the incident, the deceased's family members raised finger of medical negligence and lodged a written complaint to the hospital authority.

Receiving the complaint, the hospital authority has assured the deceased's family to initiate a thorough investigation and said if it is proved that

someone was responsible for the incident, he/she will be punished.

The deceased hailed from Dakra's Baganpara located on the outskirts of Balurghat. He was studying in Class IX at Tapan Horidana High School. His father works in another state. He lost his mother a couple of years ago and resided with his grandmother. He had been suffering from fever and breathing problems since Monday.

"He was suffering from fever and breathing problem. We had taken him to the Emergency and the doctor prescribed some medicines and released him except admitting him. He was fast deteriorating on the way back home and we

rushed him to hospital again. He died later.

Surprisingly no oxygen support system was provided despite he was suffering from respiratory problems. This was nothing but carelessness of the doctor and staff. Following the incident, we have lodged a written complaint for justice," said one of the relatives Samai Kisku.

The hospital authority has promised for a thorough inquiry and steps to be taken immediately if the allegation is proved true.