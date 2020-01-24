Family feared dead after car plunges into Teesta

Siliguri: At least four persons of a family travelling in a car are all feared dead after the vehicle plunged into River Teesta. The body of a 13-year-old has been recovered, while search is on for the others.



The accident occurred at around 10 am on Friday at Likhubir near the Teesta police check post on National Highway 10 to Sikkim.

Though it is not clear yet as to how many persons were in the car, primary investigations have revealed that it was travelling from Gangtok to Birpara in Dooars.

13-year-old Sakshi Rai, her father Chandan Rai, mother Tulsi Rai and uncle Sargam Rai were present in the vehicle, stated a police source. It is not known yet whether someone else was driving the vehicle.

Police immediately contacted the Teesta Low Dam authorities so that the lock gates could be operated to lower the level of water for search operations.

Police along with local residents and rafters launched a search operation, following which the body of Sakshi was recovered.

The vehicle has been spotted inside the river. Efforts are being made to fish out the car and the other passengers.

Investigation has revealed that the family used to stay near army quarters in Gangtok.