Families not registered can visit 'Duare Sarkar' camps for enrolment

Kolkata: Besides announcing 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme for the entire population of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's initiative of launching "Duare Sarkar", programme begining today, is going to help at least another 2.5 crore people to get enrolled in the scheme in just a couple of months time. Families not registered under the scheme yet can visit 'Duare Sarkar' camps for enrolment.



The process of getting enrolled under the health scheme has become easier with the state government officials reaching to the doorstep under the "Duare Sarkar" programme.

Most importantly, 'Swasthya Sathi' card for all members of a family in the name of the woman head will also be handed over to the beneficiaries within the next seven days after the "unique registration number (URN)" is issued during application at camps in Gram Panchayat or municipal ward.

Already 7.5 crore people have been brought under Swasthya Sathi scheme enabling

them to avail health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for a family per

year.

Now, another 2.5 crore people come under the scheme with Chief Minister's announcement of the benefit for every resident of Bengal irrespective of their caste, creed and religion for which the state government is paying the entire premium.

A family not registered with Swasthya Sathi scheme can visit the Duare Sarkar camps and fill up one "Form-B" providing details including name, address, office address for government employees, caste and minority status. The form will be made available at the camps and the filled up application has to be submitted in Gram Panchayat or municipal ward office.

One also has to provide information in case any of the family members is

covered under any government sponsored health insurance scheme. It has to be

submitted along with a photocopy of Khadyasathi card or Aadhaar card.

The application form will be uploaded in the respective server immediately and an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number of the applicant stating that "your application for Swasthya Sathi uploaded in SNA portal".

Members of the dedicated team at headquarters will go through the application and approve. Subsequently, a Unique Registration Number (URN) will be generated and an SMS informing that the card will be provided to the applicant within the next seven days.

It has been stated that both cards would be blocked if application is made for more than one card for one family.