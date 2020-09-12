False news on Durga Puja: BJP leader held

Kolkata: A local BJP leader at Memari in East Burdwan was arrested on Friday for allegedly spreading fake news about Durga Puja.

On Friday morning police tracked a BJP leader of Memari identified as Sunil Mondal who had circulated the message.

But sensing danger he had deleted the post containing the fake message from his profile on social media.

After his arrest Sunil confessed that he had circulated the message. He tried to defend himself by claiming that he had deleted the same.

On Wednesday two youths from Ghola and Baranagar in North 24-Parganas arrested in this connection and two separate cases were initiated.

On Thursday two more

persons identified as Keshab Chandra Mondal of Regent

Park and Subhajit Ghosh of Panchasayer were arrested

for allegedly circulating the fake message.