'False narrative of post-poll violence put many BJP leaders in spot of bother'

Kolkata: Amidst embracement with a section of BJP leaders expressing discomfort to continue in the party, reports of fabricated incidents to prove themselves as victims of post poll violence by a number of BJP workers just to get some undue advantage is often landing the party in more awkward situations.



In a bid to check the same, the party leadership in many parts of the state are verifying the claims thoroughly before bringing it before the people. "The fabricated incidents of

post-poll violence are put forward first of all to gain sympathy of the local leadership. The other intention is to get some financial assistance as well from the local leaders by lamenting that something or the other was damaged in their houses," said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

"Earlier we only used to approach the media to cover such incidents. But after a couple of incidents in which we

later came to know that the

portion of the house was damaged not due to any post poll violence, but because of poor maintenance. Subsequently we have decided

to first cross check the genuinity of such incidents before providing any assistance or making public seeking justice," the leader said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made it clear that the incidents of post poll violence in the state mainly took place till the administration was under the control of the Election Commission. Her government had also provided Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of all 16 people who died at that period of time.

BJP even raised allegation that many of their party workers couldn't return to their villages apprehending torture after losing the election. A five-Judges Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice IP Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukdar of the Calcutta High Court had even ordered that any person in the state may lodge a complaint by sending an e-mail to the State Legal Services Authority if he or she is being prevented from returning to his or her home on account of post poll violence.

A BJP leader from districts said on condition of anonymity that there are sections of party workers who had "acted so tough" to allegedly threaten Trinamool Congress workers and supporters with dire consequences. They themselves are apprehending retaliation and staying away from villages.

"There is nothing to fear as Trinamool Congress leaders and workers are now only helping BJP workers and to return to their houses," the BJP leader said.