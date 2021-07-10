Fake vax scam: HC dismisses PIL seeking CBI investigation

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking CBI investigation into the fake vaccine case where accused Debanjan Deb, posing as an IAS officer, conducted camps in the city.



The Division Bench, comprising Justices Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Aniruddha Roy, while hearing three PILs, said it is not inclined to interfere in the investigation of the case at this stage. The petitioners may move court at a later stage if there is any cause of dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

Advocate General, Kishore Dutta informed the Division Bench that an inquiry committee is investigating the case. Four people have been arrested. Fifty people involved in the incident have been questioned. Charge-sheet will be submitted soon.

Meanwhile on Friday, the police appealed for Debanjan's remand in connection with the case registered with Amherst Street police station. After the hearing, the court granted police remand till July 23. Cops are trying to find out the source of such a huge amount of money which he was using to lead a luxurious life and for his social worker image building. Sources informed that cops have found several bank accounts of Deb using which a huge amount of money is suspected to have been siphoned off.

This apart, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case in connection with the fake vaccination issue and started a probe. Earlier, the ED had asked for case-related documents from the police. After going through the documents and FIRs, a report was sent to Delhi for approval, which was granted recently. The ED may move court seeking Deb's custody after the police remand is over.