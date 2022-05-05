Fake Shreya Ghosal concert: HC orders Intelligence dept to probe

KOLKATA: Bangladesh Embassy has become the victim of fraudsters posing as an agency to make Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal perform at an event. It is learnt that an initiative was taken to invite Shreya Ghoshal to sing in a Bangladeshi program by the Bangladesh Embassy. A company called Hitmakers Productions Pvt. Ltd. was contacted to reach this artiste. Allegedly, Rs 8 lakh was demanded for the concert.

Krishna Sharma was introduced as the director of the company. Allegedly, after sending the money, mails and messages were also sent to Shreya Ghoshal acknowledging receipt from fake e-mail ID and WhatsApp number.

However, a few days before the ceremony, the officials of the embassy of Bangladesh repeatedly tried to contact the WhatsApp number. But it was not traceble. That's when it became clear that the whole thing was fake and that they were victims of fraud. A complaint was lodged with the Kolkata Fraud Branch on behalf of the embassy. The Calcutta High Court has directed the intelligence department to look into the matter.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that since the investigation may extend into other states of India and also involve the Bangladesh High Commission, the Joint Commissioner of Police would be better equipped to deal with the matter. It is submitted that the Bangladesh High Commission has also been duped by the accused persons. The writ petitioner claims that the investigation into Jadavpur P. S. Case No. 25 dated 01.02.2022 cannot be investigated into by the said Police Station and is best handed over to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Detective Department.