Fake profiles of Bengal police officers on social media

Kolkata: Fake profiles of several senior IPS officers of West Bengal were detected on social media and a preliminary investigation found that these were being operated from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, official sources said on Wednesday.



Fake social media accounts of Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir, Raiganj Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar, Malda SP Alok Rajoria, and Siliguri's East Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Swapan Sarkar were found, as reported.

Besides, a few senior police officers posted in Uttar Dinajpur and south Bengal districts were also found to have been targetted with such profiles, they added. The fake accounts have the photographs of these officers and those behind such profiles are also sending friend requests to their contacts, the sources said. "Yes, I was informed by one of my contacts about this new account. I asked him to share the screenshot of the profile. But before we could do anything the profile was deactivated. We have got the URL on the basis of which a probe into the matter has been initiated," Kabir said.

The police commissioner said there must be something "mischievous" behind these accounts. "We have to find out. I am an open person and have photographs everywhere, including newspapers. It may take some time but we will grab the miscreants,"

he said. Rajoria said that police have taken the matter up with Facebook and a probe is underway.