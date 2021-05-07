Fake news: BJP posts video with journo's pic, calls him post-poll violence 'victim'

KOLKATA: In an instance of fake news, the IT cell of BJP uploaded a video containing the photograph of a journalist of a digital platform, claiming it to be the image of a youth, who reportedly died in post-poll violence in Sitalkuchi.



The journalist of a national media house, identified as Abhro Banerjee, was shocked to see his picture published by the BJP claiming the same to be of Manik Moitra, who was reportedly killed in Sitalkuchi. On Thursday morning, Banerjee received several calls from his friends informing him that his picture was being used by the BJP as Moitra's.

After the video went viral, Banerjee on Thursday morning tweeted: "I am Abhro Banerjee, living and hale and hearty and around 1,300 km away from Sitalkuchi. BJP IT Cell is now claiming I am Manik Moitra and died in Sitalkuchi. Please don't believe these fake posts and please don't worry. I repeat: I am (still) alive." In the afternoon, Banerjee again tweeted: "What if-what if this video was not about a person, who has allegedly died of post-poll violence, but about someone, who is accused in a murder or for that matter, a rape. Imagine, what kind of irreversible damage it would've done."

Meanwhile, veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy urged the people to combat the fake news being circulated by the BJP's IT cell. This apart, Kolkata Police have urged people to inform Cyber Crime police station about any fake news circulation on social media. On Thursday, Kolkata Police on social media put up a phone number and an

email id where people can reach the Cyber Crime police station. The number is 033 2214 3000 and the email id is cyberps@kolkatapolice.gov.in. Last year, Kolkata Police had registered several cases and arrested a few others for spreading and circulating fake news. The Kolkata Police on Thursday evening informed that legal action is being taken in connection with the fake video circulated by the BJP showing Abhro's picture. This apart, the West Bengal Police have also marked two fake social media posts — one picture is that of a violence during Ram Navami in 2018 while the other is of an incident in Bangladesh last year, which are being claimed to be of Bengal after poll results were out.