Fake lottery texts: Nigerian nat'l arrested

Kolkata: A Nigerian national has been arrested from Delhi by the cops of Cyber Crime police station, Kolkata for allegedly sending fake messages regarding winning a lottery in order to cheat people.

According to the police, a case was registered against unknown fraudsters at the Cyber Crime police station on June 26 this year after they came to know about a text message being circulated in which it was mentioned that the receiver's WhatsApp number has won Rs 2.75 lakh. To claim the prize amount, the person needs to send his or her name, mobile number, age and nature of job to a particular e-mail address.

The fraudsters had created 'rbidelhi@rbigovt.in' to convince that the lottery system is connected with the Reserve Bank of India and the Centre. A case was registered and during investigation, police came across a mobile number which was located in Delhi. Few days ago a team from the Cyber Crime police station went to Tigri in New Delhi and arrested a Nigerian national, identified as John Effe, alias Simon, from a flat who was running the cheating racket on Wednesday. He was brought to the city in transit remand on Friday and produced at the Bankshall Court. Effe was remanded to police custody till July 28.