'Fake IPS was planning to murder a person'

KOLKATA: The fake IPS officer Rajarshi Bhattacharya was planning to kill a person and for that he was searching for a contract killer.



On Thursday a senior Kolkata Police official has said that Bhattacharya had succeeded in convincing an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) a Constable to believe that he is an IPS and attached to National Investigation Agency (NIA). Bhattacharya had asked for a person's mobile phone subscriber details.

As soon as the information came to light, an inquiry had been started against the ASI.

However, the police have refused to inform about who was Bhattacharya's target.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya claimed during interrogation that he was a member of Rifle's Club and the arms seized from his house were all licenced.

However, his claim is yet to be verified.

It may be mentioned that Bhattacharya and his two associates were nabbed by the cops on Tuesday night.

During interrogation Bhattacharya tried to convince police that he was actually an IPS and he was on a mission.

The accused said he could disclose his identity only before senior police officers.

When Bhattacharya was asked whether he is a Regular Recruit (RR) in the IPS cadre or promoted to the IPS rank from the State Police Service (SPS), he failed to answer as he was unaware of these terms. Further investigation in the case is underway.