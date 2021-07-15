Fake IAS officer case: Cops raid Debanjan Deb's office

KOLKATA: The police on Wednesday again conducted a search at the office of Debanjan Deb, who was arrested for posing as an IAS officer and organizing fake vaccination camps.

A team from the Kolkata Police's Detective Department went to the Deb's Kasba office in the afternoon.

The search operation continued for a few hours and cops left the place around 7:30 pm.

Cops had found fake labels of Covishield vaccine which were pasted on the vials of Amikacin injection. Sources informed that cops are trying to find out if any documents related to the monetary transactions can be found.

The Enforcement Directorate is also conducting a probe into the vaccine scam.