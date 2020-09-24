Fake e-mail id in name of RBU Registrar reported

Kolkata: A number of teachers at Rabindra Bharati University went into a tizzy after receiving e-mail from an ID created in the name of varsity Registrar Subir Maitra.



As soon as the matter was brought before Maitra he lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime Police station and posted in his Facebook urging everybody not to respond to the e-mail.

"A fake email from a fictitious email id hod645215@gmail.com in my name is being circulated. Please be informed that e-mail id is not mine. Please don't respond to such email.A complaint is being lodged with the Cyber Police Station of Kolkata Police. Thank you," Maitra posted in his Facebook page.

The email came with the request of purchase of Amazon Pay gift card by the recipients on behalf of Maitra.

It was claimed that the Registrar could not buy the same as he was stuck in a hospital with a relative of his. "I can't take phone calls now so e-mail will be fine. Let me know if it's possible to get them for me right now so I can give further details. I'll reimburse you before the end of the day," read the e-mail that was circulated from the fictitious e mail id. "I have informed everybody through Facebook and Whatsapp not to respond to the email. In the last few days there has been a number of reports of such fake e-mail id's being created. I believe it is a ploy to cheat people," said Maitra.