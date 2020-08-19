Fake doctor arrested

Kolkata: A fake doctor who had conducted a surgery following which the patient died, has been arrested from his nursing home at Nawpara near City Centre II in New Town.



According to sources, on Monday a person Dipankar Roy resident of Barasat lodged a complaint against Bazlur Rahaman of Ariyan Hospital for allegedly conducting a brain tumour surgery despite not being a doctor. Dipankar also alleged that due after a few days of the surgery his father died.

Dipankar told police that on June 30 he admitted Nikhil at the Ariyan Hospital which is owned by Rahaman. He also paid Rs 1.75 lakh as hospital cost. On July 3, Nikhil's surgery was done but he died on July 12 at the said hospital. Sources informed that after cremation of Nikhil, Dipankar out of some doubt enquired about Rahaman and found that he is not a doctor.

While probing the case police found that the registration number used by Rahaman is false. Though he had produced some certificates of MBBS and MS degree, police found those to be false. Later he was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and forgery. It was found that there are few patients undergoing treatment at the said hospital. Police are inquiring about the other doctors attached to the hospital to find out about their degrees.