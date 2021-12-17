Fake currency worth Rs 4L seized, 2 held

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police, arrested two Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeers and seized counterfeit money worth Rs four lakh from Dufferin Road on Wednesday night.



According to police, cops were tipped off about two Rajasthan based FICN racketeers, who would arrive in the city with huge amount of counterfeit money.

Acting on the tip off, a police team kept a strict vigil in and around Esplanade bus terminus on Wednesday.

After a few hours, the source spotted the two suspects and informed the cops.

Later police followed them to Dufferin Road, where the duo was intercepted.

During search, cops found several bundles of Rs 500 from the bag they were carrying.

The two suspects were taken to the STF police station in Lalbazar where the money was counted.

It was found that they were carrying 800 fake currency notes. The duo was being interrogated to find out who was about to take the delivery of the consignment and from where they had procured the counterfeit money.