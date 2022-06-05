Fake call centre in Salt Lake busted, 9 in cop net

Kolkata: Bidhannagar police have busted a fake call centre from Salt Lake sector V and nine people have been arrested on the basis of a specific case lodged at the cyber crime police station.



Police conducted raids at the illegal call center on Friday that bears the company name –'Joinus Techsoft Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd'. It was being operated from the fourth floor, Meridian Building, GP Block Sector-V. Nine accused were arrested.

According to police, the accused used to call people in the UK, USA and Australia in the pretext of giving Amazon customer service, Microwsoft, internet speed, installing TeamViewer software, violating the rules under the Department of Telecommunication.