Fake call centre case: CID nabs woman

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a woman from Garfa area on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation of the three fake call centres busted a few days ago.



The woman was produced at the Purulia court

on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody for 12 days.

According to police, during interrogation of the accused persons, the name of the woman came to light.

However, CID sleuths have not revealed her name due to investigation purposes.

The woman on Saturday was picked up from her residence in Garfa.

While interrogating her, she told the cops that several documents and computer hard disks were kept in a rented house in Mahisbathan of Salt Lake.

Immediately, a raid was conducted there and cops seized many incriminating documents, hard disks and CPUs.

However, the house owner Uttam Das has managed to flee.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted raids in three call centres and offices in Kolkata on Thursday and arrested 20 people for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of recovering expired insurance policies, opening new insurance policies, arranging loans and installation of mobile phone towers.

A case was registered during February this year at the Kenda police station of Purulia for allegedly duping a man worth more than Rs 39 lakh.

The case was later taken over by the CID.

The accused persons were produced at the Purulia court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody for 14days.