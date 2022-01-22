Fake Army job racket busted, 5 held

kolkata: Five persons involved in a fake Army job racket were arrested in the past one week. They are suspected to be members of an organised gang operating from Kolkata.



It is also suspected that a few former and present Army officers are involved in the racket.

Police have found several fake documents along with forged seals and other papers.

The information of the gang which has been operating for about nine years came to light after a youth lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police. The youth from Haryana had also been the victim of the gang.

The youth had come to Barrackpore during 2019 for an entrance examination for the defence forces.

There, he met a man identified as Bipin Kumar who introduced himself as Raj. The fraudster told the youth that he could arrange a job in the Army and they exchanged phone numbers.

After almost two years, when the youth did not get any job, he suspected something was not right. He came to Kolkata and got in touch with the Army officials of the Eastern Command headquarters.

During the probe, police arrested five persons including Bipin. They former officers allegedly inform the fraudsters about senior officer's place of postings and how defence forces work. Cops may soon go to Bihar as the fraudsters have made properties worth several crores of rupees there.