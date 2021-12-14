Fake arms licence racket: One more arrested from Memari

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested another accused person in connection with the fake arms licence racket case in Burdwan.



The accused man, identified as Ismail Mondal of Shikarpur at Memari in East

Burd wan, was arrested and produced at the Burdwan

court on Sunday. Mondal was granted police custody for eight days.

CID officials informed that after interrogating the six persons arrested earlier, they came to know about Mondal who also had procured fake arms licence. On the wee hours of Sunday during a search operation by the cops at his house in Memari, two more single barrel rifles and six bullets were seized. Mondal had bought the guns by placing the fake arms licence.

It may be mentioned that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the CID busted an arms licence forgery racket

at Memari in East Burdwan

on Thursday night and arrested six people. Among the six

people, three persons were working as security guards and had obtained the forged arms licence to get the job.