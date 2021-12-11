Fake arms licence racket busted, 6 held

kolkata: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has busted an arms licence forgery racket at Memari in East Burdwan on Thursday night and arrested six people.



Among the six people, three persons were working as security guards and had obtained the forged arms licence to get the job.

According to sources, cops were getting information for the past few days about the a fake arms licence is being manufactured by a man identified as Safik Molla of Harindanga village in Memari who run a racket with help from his associates. Acting on a tip off, the SOG of CID conducted a raid at the house of Molla and found 36 fake seals of officials of Bengal and other states. Police have also seized five fake arms licenses and four single barrel gun, one double barrel gun and 17 round of bullets were recovered from the accused persons. During interrogation, police came to know about five more people who were involved in the racket. While three of the accused persons were working as security guards, others are the associates of Molla. CID officials came to know that the security guards had bought guns by showing the forged arms licence.

Sources informed that the investigating officers came to know that the forged arms licence were being used to buy and sell the guns in a few South Bengal districts. During investigation police nabbed four more people from various places in East Burdwan and one accused person from the Haroa in North 24 Parganas. Cops are searching for the other people involved in the racket.

In a separate incident, Baruipur Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing racket at Jibantala in South 24 Parganas. Late on Thursday night the search operation was conducted at the house of the prime accused Tarak Karmakar and cops seized a good number of one shoter pistols. Police also seized machinery and raw materials for manufacturing arms.