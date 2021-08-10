Fake Aadhaar centre busted, three arrested

BALURGHAT: An illegal Aadhaar card centre was busted by the police on Sunday night from Sisha under Ganguria Gram Panchayat of Banshihari police station. Three persons were arrested in connection to this case.



The three accused are Ijaj Ahmed, Rakesh Sarkar and Ijaz Ahmed. The duo, Ijaj Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed, was operating an illegal centre from the shop of Rakesh Sarkar.

Sarkar hails from Sisha, while the other two accused belong to adjacent Harirampur block.

According to the police, the trio used to charge Rs 450 for making an Aadhaar card. Laptops, scanner, printer and some Aadhaar cards, which were found to be fake were seized from them.

Police said the trio was using the identity of a person residing in Andhra Pradesh to run the racket.

They failed to produce any valid documents in order to make the Aadhaar cards. Police had produced them in Gangarampur subdivisional court on Monday.

Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Gangarampur Deep Kumar Das said: "After getting specific information, the police from Banshihari police station conducted a search operation on Sunday night and found three people operating an illegal Aadhaar card centre in the area. We have arrested three people in connection with the case and produced them in court."