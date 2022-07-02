Fake Aadhaar card racket busted; three arrested from Sector V

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar City Police busted a racket manufacturing forged Aadhaar cards on Thursday night and arrested three persons from Sector V in Salt Lake.

Two of the arrested persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJm court on Friday and were remanded to police custody for three days.

According to sources, the accused persons, identified as Asraful Islam Molla alias Bapi of Kashipur, Uttam Kumar Purkait alias Sumit of Raidighi and Tapas Karmakar of Kashipur, South 24-Parganas used to target those people who were coming to a private bank where Aadhaar related works were being done. The accused persons mainly used to target people who were coming to the bank for a fresh Aadhar card. In the form of application a space was there where a gazetted ranked officer will have to sign. The accused trio used to convince their target claiming that they will arrange the signature in lieu of money.

Apart from the issues related to signature of a gazetted officer's signature, the fraudsters used to assure people about getting a fresh Aadhaar card without waiting in the queue. They used to collect the supporting documents for the fresh Aadhaar card application, and later used those to manufacture multiple forged cards with different photographs. On Thursday, Cops from Detective Department and Electronics Complex police station conducted a raid.