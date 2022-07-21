Failing to get supporters, BJP deferred its July 21 rally: TMC
kolkata: Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that BJP postponed its programme of counter rally on July 21 apprehending lukewarm attendance. Ghosh's assertions came soon after BJP announced to hold its public rally on July 27 in Howrah inspite of Calcutta High granting permission to the saffron party to hold its rally after 8 pm on July 21 when TMC is organising its Martyrs' Day programme.
"Our Martyrs' Day rally will have a huge gathering with supporters coming from different parts of the state. They (BJP) do not have any local base and had planned to bring people from outside states for the rally. The court has also imposed conditions that provocative speech should not be delivered during the programme. So BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who had convened the rally has taken the escape route," he added.
Ghosh said that Adhikari is facing an identity crisis with many of the BJP leaders not supporting him. "He has taken the court order with sarcasm by not doing the rally on June 21, as per conditions imposed," Ghosh said. Earlier in the day, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that BJP had scheduled its rally on the same day of TMC's Martyrs' Day programme in a desperate move to "hog some limelight".
