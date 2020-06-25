Failing to find contract killers, accused had procured pistol and hid it in his flat

Kolkata: Prime accused of Kankurgachi murder, Amit Agarwal had kept the improvised pistol at a flat owned by him in Maniktala. On Monday evening before going to his in- laws house in Kankurgachi, Amit went to the flat and picked up the pistol.



According to sources, Amit had planned to kill his wife Shilpi Agarwal along with Subhash Dhandhania and Lalita Dhandhania over the divorce dispute. The differences between Amit and Shilpi cropped up over the custody of their child since past one-and-a-half-years.

During the lockdown period Amit tried to look for contract killers in other adjacent states of Bengal. But he failed to contact any such criminal. After that he decided to kill Shilpi and his in laws by himself. Following decision he started looking for someone who would supply him a firearm.

Police sources claimed that after he got the pistol which he used to murder Shilpi and Lalita Amit went to flat of his in Maniktala and kept it in a safe place there before going to Bengaluru. On Tuesday night police came to know about the flat from his suicide note. Police are investigating further to find out from whom Amit had procured the pistol and how much money he had given to the person.