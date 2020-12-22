Factional feud: Clash between BJP supporters breaks out in Burdwan

Kolkata: Factional feud in BJP has once again surfaced with a clash breaking out between the new and old activists of the party at Durgapur in West Burdwan on Monday.



The clash that broke out just an hour ahead of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh's visit to attend the programme of "jogdan mela" has come up as a major cause of embarrassment for the saffron brigade.

The situation turned so worse that party workers were found hurling chairs at each other and even one of the party workers was found being beaten up mercilessly by a group of activists from the rival faction.

The video of the clash went viral within a minute attracting criticism from a large section of netizens.

According to a worker of the party, they had started turning up at the venue since morning as the state president was scheduled to visit the place where some people were supposed to join the party. All of a sudden an altercation broke out between two groups over getting a chair on the dais. Within a few minutes the situation went out of hand as the BJP president of ward number 13 in Durgapur was found to be beaten up by members of his rival faction. Some even found breaking plastic chairs on his back.

However, the situation settled only after the youth went aside. Without leaving the place, the party's president of ward number 13 raised allegations against one local leader Bhola Shaw of allowing people to join the party against money. "The norm of the party is that they have to take permission from the ward president before allowing one to join from his or her ward. In this case I am finding that those who had once tortured us are allowed to join the party, without my concern. They are allowing joining of coal and ironing thieves," said the injured BJP ward

president.

Senior party leaders, however, refuted all allegations stating that joining has taken place as per the norms of the party.