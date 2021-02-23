Factional feud: BJP old-timers ditch Parivartan Yatra, hold separate meet

KOLKATA: Factional feud in BJP came to light when the old BJP leaders and workers held a separate meeting at Shyampur in Howrah when the party's Parivartan Ratha Yatra passed through the place.



The faction of the saffron brigade comprising old leaders including the party's candidate who contested in several elections including in 2001 Assembly polls held a meeting separately when the Parivartan Ratha Yatra was passing through the place.

There were around 200 to 250 workers of the party who attended the meeting separately.

At the same time around 200 BJP and CPI (M) workers joined Trinamool Congress at Joynagar Burulipara village in Uluberia South Assembly constituency. Pulak Roy, Trinamool Congress president in rural Howrah, said: "Around 200 people joined Trinamool Congress in evening at the place from where the Parivartan Ratha Yatra passed in the morning. This proves that their Parivartan Ratha Yatra is a flop."

Again on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state government for poor implementation of household tap water connection, a scheme was inaugurated at Chandipur of Joynagar in Howrah that ensured tap water connection to the households in the entire village.