Factional feud: BJP old guards protest in front of Dilip Ghosh

KOLKATA: The resentment between old and new BJP workers has intensified in Hooghly when the former staged a demonstration infront of Dilip Ghosh, party's state president, demanding removal of the district president and state secretary.



Ghosh initially tried to pacify them and finally left the place after his attempts failed. The old guards shouted slogans and held the newcomers responsible for the party's poll debacle in the district.

The Hooghly district unit of the party had called a meeting at Chuchurah on Friday afternoon.

Locket Chattopdhyay, party's MP, Dipanjan Guha, state Secretary, district president Gautam Chattopadhyay and some party leaders who had lost the Assembly election were present at the meeting.

When the meeting was in progress, some BJP old timers assembled outside the office and shouted slogans against the present leadership.

They demanded removal of Chattopadhyay, Guha and BJP Dhaniakhali candidate Tushar Majumdar.

They alleged that these leaders had conspired with Trinamool Congress to ensure defeat of the party candidates in the district. Senior BJP leaders said the picture was same almost everywhere as the old guards had blamed the new comers for the poll debacle. They said without testing their strength they had been given tickets and they lost as a consequence.