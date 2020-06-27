Facing acute financial crunch, elderly woman and her two sons 'attempt suicide'

Kolkata: The Covid inflicted catastrophe has devastated the lives of many. While some have managed to survive the disaster, some have fallen prey to acute depression. In another such horrific incident three persons including a woman and her two sons, allegedly, attempted suicide on Friday morning at Sonali Park in Regent Park area due to acute depression arising out of financial crunch.



On Friday at around 10:30 am, a person informed Regent Park police station that a woman and her two sons have consumed pesticide in order to commit suicide. Immediately police reached the spot and found the three persons lying unconscious inside a flat.

The trio were rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. According to police, the woman aged about 63 years used sell imitation jewellery and her elder son aged about 48 years was a clerk under a lawyer.

During lockdown he lost his job. Also the sale of imitation jewellery stopped during due to the nationwide lockdown. Consequently, they were going through a major financial crunch for past few months.

The woman's younger son aged about 38 years is mentally challenged and is unable to

work.

On Friday morning the younger son of the woman called up one of his relatives and told that he and others have consumed poison. The relative of the said family informed police following which the trio was admitted at Baghajatin

hospital. No foul play is suspected yet.