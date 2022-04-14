Facelift for 3 hospitals under Bidhannagar civic body soon

KOLKATA: In a bid to provide better medical facilities, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is upgrading its hospitals.



Three hospitals under BMC including the Bidhannagar Matri Sadan, Deshbandhunagar Matri Sadan and Vidyasagar Matri Sadan and Hospital will soon go through a facelift as well.

According to sources, Member Mayor in Council (MMiC), Health, Banibrata Banerjee has already conducted an inquiry about the situation of the hospitals. While doing so, it was found that a good number of medical instruments were not installed after it was bought. Also several other infrastructures need to be revamped as well.

Sources informed that at present the development work of Vidysasagar Matri Sadan in Narayanpur is being planned. The air conditioner machines at the ICU are not working properly which need to be repaired or replaced. At present the Vidyasagar Matri Sadan is functioning in its two storied buildings. It has been decided that two more floors will be constructed. After completion of the two floors, the infrastructure will be developed to provide better medical facilities to the citizens. A new operation theatre with advanced equipment will be set up after the expansion is over.

While Vidyasagar Matri Sadan is expanding, Bidhannagar Matri Sadan will go through a reorientation. Sources informed that the placement of wards, and other wings may change depending on the space necessary for the medical equipment. Deshbandhu Matri Sadan which is in a better condition will be developed after these two hospitals are ready.