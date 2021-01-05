Eye health for all by 2025: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched the unique "Chokher Aalo" initiative for cataract operation for at least 20 lakh senior citizens in the next five years.



The programme with slogan "Eye health for all by 2025" will also ensure eye treatment and prevention of blindness for all from newborns to the elderly. Free of cost spectacles will also be provided to the senior citizens who will undergo cataract operation.

Students of all state-run, sponsored, aided schools and children those visit anganwadi centres will undergo eye check up and if needed free of cost spectacles will also be provided. Around 300 eye surgeons and 400 optometry medical technologists will get involved in the project. Total around 12.25 lakh spectacles will be distributed.

Banerjee on Monday also inaugurated a level II trauma care unit for North Bengal that will benefit people from Darjeeling, kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.

The unit comprising 20 beds, 2 operation theatres and 10-bed recovery centre has been developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Earlier a trauma care unit was developed at SSKM Hospital at a cost of Rs 100 crore.