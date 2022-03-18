Extension work of NH 512 to start soon

kolkata: Extension work for National Highway (NH) 512 from Balupara Petrol Pump to Hili Exporters Association in South Dinajpur will start from next week, an official here has informed. The extension work had earlier stopped due to the delay in the land acquisition process.

"The road from Balupara Petrol Pump to Hili Exporters Association will be converted to a four-lane road. The extension work of about 2.5 km stretch will start from next week. Earlier it was stopped for the hitch in the land acquisition process," said the official. According to the official, fund was sanctioned for the project in 2018. "Initially, we have decided to complete the 100-metres of the total stretch, which is located at the zero-point of India-Bangladesh border and the rest of the work will be completed afterwards. On March 12, we had asked the locals for the release of the encroachment where the extension work would take place," the officials said.