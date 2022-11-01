Extension of Vistadome service to Cooch Behar proposed

darjeeling: With the immense success of the vistadome tourist special train to Alipurduar, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) have plans to extend the service till New Cooch Behar station and are awaiting a nod from the Railway Board.



"We have already submitted a proposal to the headquarters to extend services till New Cooch Behar station. Once we get the sanction from Railway Board and the service is extended there will be more facilities in this tourist special," stated S Umesh, Divisional Commercial Manager, Alipurduar.

He stated that initially the train used to ply two times a week but owing to the heavy demand it is running daily since October 1. "Tourists can best experience the pristine Dooars on the vistadome train. It is running packed with long waiting lists," added Umesh. The special train had started plying from August 28, 2021 covering a distance of 169 km from New Jalpaiguri to Alipurduar. The stoppages include Siliguri, Sivok, New Mal, Chalsa, Madarihat, Hasimara and Raja Bhat Khawa stations.

The vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44. The coaches are equipped with state of the art glass windows and all glass roofs, providing 360 degree view and rotational seats. Coaches are provided with digital entertainment system and Wi-Fi facilities.

The special tourist train consists of two air conditioned chair cars, two non ac chaircars and a vistadome coach. The fare for the vistadome coach is Rs. 840 per passenger.