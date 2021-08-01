Extending my wishes to people of Tripura on Ker Puja: CM

Kolkata: Extending her warm wishes to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Ker Pujo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prayed for the good health and well-being of all the people.

"Extending my warm wishes to the people of Tripura on the auspicious occasion of Ker Pujo. I pray for the good health and well-being of all," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Ker Pujo is one of the important traditions and customs of Tripura. Now the Chief Minister had extended her greetings to the people of the neighbouring state on the same.

It needs mention that Tripura had been hitting the headlines for the past few days as a team of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) of Prashant Kishor had been allegedly kept under "house arrest" at a hotel there. Banerjee had expressed her concern over the issue while the party's all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had tweeted on Monday condemning the action of the Tripura government.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders had to visit the place to conduct an on the spot inquiry and talk to the I-PAC members and later submit a report to the party.