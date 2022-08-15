'Extend free foodgrain scheme for six more months'
KOLKATA: TMC MP Saugata Roy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to extend the free foodgrain programme by six more months.
Roy said the poor are yet to recover from the economic blows caused by the pandemic and the lockdowns.
"May I take the indulgence of inviting your kind notice to the fact that the validity period of distribution of food grains under PMGKAY will be over on and from September 2022. I would request you to consider extension of the schemes for at least six months as the menace of corona still haunts the country and people and particularly the poor NFSA (National Food Security Act)
beneficiaries have still not been able to overcome the
financial damage caused by the pandemic," TMC MP Saugata Roy stated in the letter, dated August 13.
