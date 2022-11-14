Extend deadline for applying to TET 2022 by one week: HC

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to extend the deadline for applying for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 by one week.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the WBBPE to extend the date so that candidates get one more week to apply online.

The date has been reportedly extended and the WBBPE has said that it may be increased further if deemed necessary.

The examination is scheduled to be held on December 11 from 12 noon to 2:30 pm.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) received record applications from candidates applying for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022, amounting to six lakh ninety thousand applications.

The online application submission for the primary teacher test for classes I to V closed at midnight on November 3.

Compared to 2017, the number of TET applicants has increased immensely. In 2017, around one lakh ninety thousand candidates applied for TET.

The number of applicants has reportedly increased because of the huge gap between the last examination and now.

In a bid to check impersonation and spot fake candidates, the WBBPE will introduce a biometric system for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022.

According to the primary education board, if the process is implemented it will be the first of its kind undertaken by the board.

Besides the installation of a biometric system, the board has also taken up measures to strengthen the vigil at the examination centers, which will have CCTV cameras, and hand-held metal detectors.

The state board of primary education president Gautam Pal had said that these steps were being taken up to ensure that there was no loophole in the security system.