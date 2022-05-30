Express train to ply between Balurghat, Nabadwip from today

balurghat: A new Express train between Balurghat and Nabadwip will start plying between the route from Monday (May 30), a Northeast Frontier (NF) railway official said here on Sunday.



Initially, it was decided that the train that is plying between Malda and Nabadwip would be extended up to Balurghat station.

The railway department has already issued a notification regarding the decision of the concerned railway department.

The district residents of South Dinajpur may visit the ISKCON temple of Nabadwip through this train.

The train will run five days in a week. It was a long-standing demand of the district people for this train.

"Balurghat-Nabadwip Express will run five days in a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The train will depart from Nabadwip at 4.45 am in the morning and will arrive in Balurghat at 12 noon. From Balurghat, it will depart at 4.45 pm and will reach Nabadwip at 9.45 pm on the same day," said the NF official.

Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar demanded the same for the train to the NF railways.

Recently, the NF rail approved the demand and recommended the same to the rail board for final approval.

District residents have welcomed the decision of the railway department for the new Express train.

"It is a good decision of the railway department that a new Express train between Balurghat and Nabadwip will run from May 30. Many people from this district used to go to Nabadwip to visit ISKCON temple. They had to go by bus as there was no train communication from Balurghat to Nabadwip," said a local Pranab Kumar Das.