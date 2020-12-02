Exports from Bengal down 28pc in Apr-Sep

Kolkata: Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, exports from West Bengal has declined 28.2 per cent to USD 3.5 billion in the first half of the current fiscal, Exim Bank said on Tuesday.

EXIM Bank CGM Prahalathan Iyer said West Bengal is the 10th largest exporting state, accounting for 3.03 per cent of the national export basket.



Bangladesh was the top market for the state followed by Nepal.



Exim Bank said some of its detailed suggestions in 2016 was adopted that has helped the state improve its exports.

