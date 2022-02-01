Expo to mark 100 yrs of discovery of Indus Valley Civilisation

KOLKATA: The 16th International History and Heritage Exhibition will celebrate the 100th year of the discovery of Indus Valley Civilisation.



Well-known archaeologist Rakhaldas Bandyopadhyay discovered the Harappan Civilisation in 1921, followed by the civilisation in Mahenjodaro in 1922.

The three-day exhibition will be held from February 13 to 16 at Sabarna Sangrahasala, Barisha. It will be organised by Sabarna Roychowdhury Paribar Parishad.

Debarshi Roychowdhury, curator of the museum, said the exhibition is divided into several sections.

A brass bangle of Keonjhar civilisation of 2900 BC will be displayed at the exhibition along with several relics which had been found during the excavation of the Indus Valley Civilisation and later.

A major attraction of the three-day exhibition will be dolls of North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The dolls of the famous Hummel Figurines will be on display. Dolls of different Indian states, which are historically significant, will be displayed. Several issues of Betar Jagat, particularly those during World War II, will be displayed. Radio came to India in 1928. Betar Jagat, a popular Bengali magazine, used to carry the programmes of All India Radio.

The exhibition will remember actor Rabi Ghosh on his 25th death anniversary. Some of the paintings of Ghosh will be on display along with his Golf kits. He loved to play Golf.

The life and work of Hemanta Mukherjee during his stay in Mumbai will be displayed. Hemanta was a well-known composer in Mumbai even before he became famous as a singer in Bengal.

The theme countries are France and Sri Lanka. The long connection between Bengal and Odisha with Sri Lanka will be displayed.