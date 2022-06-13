Expo on 'Dolls of Bengal' to be held from June 17

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture is going to organise a unique exhibition titled Dolls of Bengal and Stamps of the World.



Swami Suhitanandaji, one of the vice-president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission will inaugurate the month-long exhibition on June 17.

Dolls play an important role in Bengal's cultural history. The clay dolls of Krishnanagar are world famous along with the wooden dolls of Natungram in east Burdwan. Over the years dolls made of metal, plastic, ceramic glass, bamboo, paper, jute, cotton, nylon have become popular. Dolls used in puppet shows are used for room decorations. Dolls made of latex and rice powder are famous and are made during different pujas.

The dolls collection of Agnibarna Bhaduri, Inshita Basu Roy, Sourav Bera and Souvik Roy will be displayed at the exhibition. The exhibition will be held at the museum of RMIC.

It is amazing to note that Swami Gitanandaji, former vice president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission was an avid collector of stamps. He became the vice president in April 203 and passed away in March 2014. His collection of stamps of 75 countries will be displayed. Swami Gitananda ji joined the Ramakrishna Order in 1946. As a young monk he used to collect stamps and preserve them and this hobby he carried on even after becoming a senior monk of the Ramakrishna order.

A booklet containing card paintings of Nandalal Bose will be released at the exhibition.