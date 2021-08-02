Expo on city's art link with Italy to be held soon

kolkata: The Italian Consulate Kolkata will arrange a photo exhibition celebrating the artistic connection between Italy and Bengal soon.

The exhibition will be held inside the Tram Art Gallery that was launched by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) in December last year to host art and photo exhibitions.

Italian Consul General in Kolkata, Dr Gianluca Rubagotti, visited Tram Art Gallery at Esplanade on Saturday and saw the special tram to collaborate on a photo exhibition in future.

"Kolkata has only running trams in India. I saw the Young Readers' Tram Car some time back and liked it. Now, I saw the Tram Art Gallery. The Italian Consulate will hold an art exhibition soon on this tram. The décor of the art gallery is really wonderful," Dr Rubagotti said.

"We're glad that the Italian Consulate is keen to use our Tram Art Gallery for an exhibition. The concept is novel and will celebrate the cultural vibrancy of the city of joy,"Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director of WBTC said.