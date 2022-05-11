Expo on Abanindranath Tagore underway

KOLKATA: The Jorasanko campus of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) is hosting an exhibition to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Abanindranath Tagore, who had helped shape modern Indian art and was the creator of the iconic Bharat Mata painting.



The exhibition kicked off from Monday side by side with the celebration of Rabindra Jayanti at Jorasanko on Monday. Abanindranath happens to be a nephew of Rabindranath Tagore.

Abanindranath Tagore's brush and pallet, his 'Katum Kutum' (sculpture created from discarded tree branches and roots, seeds of fruits, drift wood and wood leftover) art style, the various silver articles used by him will be displayed at the exhibition which will be held at the first floor of the newly renovated Bichitra Bhavan.

"The exhibition's major highlight will be showcasing the evolving style of paintings by Tagore particularly after his interaction with Japanese artists at Jorasanko. His grandson Amitendranath Tagore had gifted us some articles that he used including the 'Esraj' that he used to play," RBU Vice Chancellor,Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury said.

There will be information Bengal School of Art that was founded by him which led to the development of modern Indian painting.

The very first editions of his famous works like 'Buro Angla' , Shakuntala etc will also be on display.Abanindranath's 150th birth anniversary was actually in August last year, but no event could be held because of the COVID pandemic that time.

Abanindranath had started a new form of painting in India. His painting Bharat Mata in 1905 during the Swadeshi movement had brought him nationwide fame.

Besides being a painter, he was a litterateur. Jorasankor Dhare penned by him is a treasure in Bengali literature. He was very close to Sister Nivedita who had inspired the youths to follow the Bengal School of Art.