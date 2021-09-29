Expo of art works on Goddess Durga inaugurated in city

kolkata: Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture has organised Mahisasurmardini, a unique exhibition on Ma Durga in its museum with a positive note that the end of Corona is not far.



Swami Suparnanandaji, secretary RKIC inaugurated the exhibition housed in the museum of Golpark. It will continue till October 8.

The important exhibits include a miniature clay model of Ma Durga and her family made by the clay artisans of Ghurni in Krishnanagar. A painting of Ma Durga in Litho print published by the Calcutta Art Studio. There is an oil painting of Durga from the early Bengal paintings of Chandannagore.

The Pattachitra artists have been painting the image of Ma Durga for generations, some of those old paintings have been put up at the exhibition. There is a unique art of Ma Durga returning to mount Kailash along with her family in Dokra.

The paintings made by the artists like Chandranath Dey, Mrinal Kanti Das, Sitesh Roy and Kamalakshya Ganguly are on display.

A Madhubani painting on Lord Ganesh and painting of Ganesh on palm leaf by the artists of Raghurajpur in Odisha have added value to the exhibition.

A painting of famous Dhunichi nach by Biswarup Bose, son of Nandalal Bose has been displayed. A rare cement statue of Goddess Saraswati made by Ajit Krishna Gupta has been exhibited.

Paintings of Ma Durga by the students of Sarada Devi Shilpa Vidyalaya are on display.

A painting of Ma Sarada by Gopal Chandra Chattopadhyay has been exhibited.