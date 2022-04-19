Explosion in Murshidabad: House damaged, none hurt

KOLKATA: Tension spread in Mathpara area of Beldanga in Murshidabad after an explosion took place which damaged the foundation of a house on Monday afternoon.



Around 5:30 pm, residents of the Mathpara area heard the explosion and rushed to the spot. It was found that the foundation and the wall of a house was damaged due to the explosion. Police found that some sort of explosive was kept concealed under the ground adjacent to the house. However, nobody was inside the home when the explosion took place.

Police have detained a few people and said that a 'socket bomb was found.'

However, no reports of injury were received.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act. It may be mentioned that there is a police camp functioning around 100 metres away from the explosion spot. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon.