Explore means to generate revenue, take stern steps to eliminate graft, says CM

kolkata: Chairing an administrative review meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed all concerned officials, including ministers, to explore means of increasing revenue earning for the state and at the same time take suitable measures to stop any sort of malpractice that contributes to leakage of revenue for the state.



The administrative review meeting held at Nabanna Sabhaghar was attended by Cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats, police and district magistrates where emphasis was given to accelerating ongoing projects and ensuring quick redressal of grievances. According to sources, Banerjee directed concerned officials to dispose of any complaints reaching CMO (Chief Minister's Office) within seven days. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi told reporters after the review meeting that Banerjee took suggestions from various departments, including ministers for an increase in revenue earning and asked all SPs and DMs to assess the assets of their respective districts right upto the Panchayat level and exploit the same through competitive bidding with complete transparency.

According to sources, Banerjee asked the Power department to formulate a policy on how various infrastructures like fly-ash can be better utilised to earn revenue.

It is learnt that Banerjee has expressed her displeasure over revenue being earned through sand mining and has issued directions to take action against illegal brick kilns. "Bengal has been the only major state in India that lowered its public debt to GSDP ratio that has dipped from 40 per cent (in 2011) to 33.34 per cent. This parameter has increased for all other states except Goa. This is a big success for us and indicates that we have implemented good financial management despite so many new schemes being run," Dwivedi said.

Banerjee has made it clear that the administration should be zero-tolerant in curbing any sort of corruption. "E-tendering should be mandatory for any project above Rs 1 lakh and the district administration should ensure that the e-tendering process is followed to bring in transparency," the chief secretary said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has asked the police administration to strengthen vigilance given the upcoming festive season. Naka checking should be increased and a bar will be imposed on the movement of illegal goods.

Banerjee has directed that Panchayat audits should be made mandatory and the government will not show any leniency in this matter.

All government plots and properties should be mapped in the Panchayat areas and thereby the Panchayats have to ensure that no plot is encroached upon.